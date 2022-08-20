RPG Cast – Episode 643: “Kinky Chemical Engineer”

Congested Kelley goes HONK! Chris runs over old people in GTA while distracting Anna Marie with Octopath. RPGamer tip of the week: If your game has more than 12 currencies, it’s main stream.

Question of the Week
What sort of things do you watch on YouTube (RPG related or not)?

1 Response

  1. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    August 20, 2022 at 12:07 pm PDT

    QotW: For gaming stuff it’s mainly Pokemon challenge runs (the “Professor Oak Challenge” and themed Nuzlocke runs), or a particular Fire Emblem-focused channel. Outside of gaming, just the Secret Base (formerly SBNation) channel for sports stories.

