RPG Cast – Episode 620: “I Just Got Barbecued in a Grave Pit”
On this week’s show, Chris gets run over by a wheat thresher, Robert throws his phone at a car, Kelley’s cat gets offended at being a prop for gaming, and Josh goes kart racing in Horizon Forbidden West.
Question of the Week
Is there an Art Style in games that doesn’t jive well with you? Tell us why and give examples.
