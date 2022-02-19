RPG Cast – Episode 619: “That One Time I Got Reincarnated as a Canadian Yankee in King Arthur’s Court”

by ·

Kelley graduates from Canada. Josh discovers Tactics Advance is an isekai. Meanwhile Chris calculates the skill check for suplexing a train.

Question of the Week
What is your best 3DS or Wii U Memory?

Check out the show notes here!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply