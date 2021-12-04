RPG Cast – Episode 610: “No One Should Learn Japanese from Super Robot Wars”
Chris embraces our cyberpunk subscription overlords. Josh kills the innkeeper (accidentally). Meanwhile Robert plunges down the .Hack hole.
Question of the Week
What’s the right way to consume the .Hack polymorphic content library?
You don’t have to! Stop worrying about your FOMO Chris and learn to love the G.U.! It’s well enough self-contained, (I enjoyed the remaster) and you probably don’t want to play through the PS1-ness that is the first .hack anyway!