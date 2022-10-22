RPG Cast – Episode 652: “Because Dragons”
Josh is bringing Rabbids back. Also, RIP Kelley as her kitty goes on a rampage. Chris is a human in real life, but still has MMO sickness.
Question of the Week
Have there been any game release announcements that made you wake up and say “oh man, I need to catch up on that series” and then actually follow through?
