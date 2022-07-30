RPG Cast – Episode 640: “Does Your Task Bar Need Fiber?”

Chris’s 3DS battery is swol. Johnathon educates us on the retro market. Kelley poopsocks like a three-legged kitten. While Josh waxes poetic about his Madden otome dating sim.

The switch stand Chris uses.
The satiator.

Question of the Week
What retro console/system/platform do you have interest in or collect?

Check out the show notes here!

