RPG Cast – Episode 640: “Does Your Task Bar Need Fiber?”
Chris’s 3DS battery is swol. Johnathon educates us on the retro market. Kelley poopsocks like a three-legged kitten. While Josh waxes poetic about his Madden otome dating sim.
The switch stand Chris uses.
The satiator.
Question of the Week
What retro console/system/platform do you have interest in or collect?
