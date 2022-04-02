RPG Cast – Episode 625: “Critical Hit to the Face of E3”
Josh’s cat admits that, while he likes Josh, he is disposable. Robert works on his perfecting his boatsona cosplay. Chris orders acrylic bookends for the collector’s editions he doesn’t need. And Kelley learns that Final Fantasy XIV housing is an NFT in disguise.
Question of the Week
What is your favorite gaming related April Fools joke?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Recent Comments