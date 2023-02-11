RPG Cast – Episode 664: “We Need to Talk About Gambit”
Chris gets trolled by the bear cave. Jason sets optics to stun. Josh is hiding in a rest stop bathroom. Kelley stretches harder than she did for The Witch and the Hundred Knight. Also, find out how to increase your poop by 10 and express your opinions about Dragon Quest Soundtracks.
Question of the Week
What’s something in older games that you miss?
