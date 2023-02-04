RPG Cast – Episode 663: “Min-Maxing Anna Marie”
Chris is a nub on the internet. Kelley enslaves dogs to find silver ore. Ryan goes 8-bit.
Question of the Week
What’s something in older games that you miss?
Giving how much rerolling I’m doing in Fire Emblem: Engage for those rings that grant abilities, I miss resetting. There’s something satisfying about hitting the slider on a Super Nintendo or rage-pressing it on a NES, and my life would be a lot easier if I could hit all four shoulder buttons and the “Start” and “Select” equivalents to just kick back to the title screen.
QotW: Simplicity and brevity. We used to get by with one, two, three or four buttons. Now it’s two joysticks, four face buttons, four shoulder buttons – and we still need to use joystick presses, wheel menus and who knows what else. I’m video game literate, and I enjoy plenty of complex games, but I imagine the barrier to entry for your typical modern-day AAA game has never been higher.
As for brevity, bloat is the biggest curse of modern gaming. I want games to aim for 5-20 hours, not 100-plus hours with Ubimaps full of question marks offering endless distractions for pointless rewards.
Also: patches. I preferred it when games were done once they hit the shelves.
Is that a cloud? Let me shake my fist at it!