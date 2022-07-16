RPG Cast – Episode 638: “F for Josh’s Inventory”
Kelley runs to Benny Hill theme music. Chris is imprisoned in the dimension of PS Plus madness. And Josh gets a new harness.
Question of the Week
What game would you like to see preserved for all time and what game should be thrown into a fire.
Eh, it’s kind of hard to talk about which games I want to be preserved forever, since the already worthy ones have already received that treatment. If I’ve to pick some… The Nintendo DS and 3DS’s library? There are a lot of good game from series like Rune Factory, Kirby, Fire Emblem, Professor Layton, etc. released on those platforms that need more attention from preservationists.
As for games that deserved to be thrown in the trashcan, you’ve already talked about Lunar: DS, so I will choose all those terrible fighting games released in the 90s. You know, Kasumi Ninja, Criticom, SW: Masters of Teras Kasi, etc.
Oh, I forget to add Nintendogs/Nintencats. It’s weird that Nintendo hasn’t released a smartphone port of those game when they can make banks with it.
But other than Tamagochi, is there any game that demonstrate the physical and emotional labours of being a pet owner? I want something that allow you to do things like taming a feral dog, or choosing whether to put down your old dog with anesthesia. Anyone remember last year The Slate published article named “When Bonnie Came Home” about a lady adopting a beagle, then chose to kill it when the dog was too “problematic” to her?