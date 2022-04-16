RPG Cast – Episode 627: “Maybe His Feet Are Nobodies”
This week on RPG Cast, Kelley falls asleep for four years and misses the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4. Chris is a five year old with beefy fists. Sam tells us how her video game marriage life works. And we all agree that Bidoof is our buddy.
Question of the Week
Did you ever lose a video game? Did you find it?
