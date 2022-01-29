RPG Cast – Episode 616: “Garland Does It His Way”
Jonathan Stringer joins us in an attempt to sell his copy of Mugen Souls. Josh is launching his Kickstarter for his new documentary, Legacy of the Bitcoins. And Chris has lost his Epic Games launcher, thanks Windows 11.
Question of the Week
Have the reviews changed your mind about Arceus?
