RPG Cast – Episode 607: “Extra Life 2021”
Chris dies a lot. Then some more. Then Kelley explains how digimon are vegan to Chris. Then Sam explains how books work to Chris (with a lot of cursing). Then Josh explains how birthmarks work to Chris. Then Anna Marie explains how cosplaying works to Chris. Then Chris gets dunked on some more by a boss. Then the show ends.
Question of the Week
What’s a game YOU love, but everyone else seems to despise?
Dragon Quest Monsters 3: Caravan Hearts is a GBA title that the DQ fanbase almost universally despises. It stars the DQ7 party member, Kiefer, as a kid doing monster collecting stuff to save the world. I’ve played through a couple times and done a ton of expansive post-game stuff, but the average DQ fan either:
1. Hasn’t played it since it’s only fan translated and
2. Has a food/hunger mechanic that makes the first couple hours horrible & most quit there.
After that, you do collect monster hearts (like DQ7) to make new monsters, but you collect humans for your party a lot. Pretty every mechanic is different from the other half-dozen or so Dragon Quest Monsters games and sadly, most fans equate different with bad.
The modern Pokemon games. Yes, I liked Sword and Shield even before the expansion pass and preferred the routes to the Wild Area.
Other than that, I either go the other way from popular opinion or fall in love with obscure stuff nobody else ever played.
I always look forward to when Sam appears on the podcast because she brings a lot of energy to the table.
QOTW: Sword & Fairy 6 which I love with all my heart despite the fact that it is technically a broken mess that’s just barely held together by duct tape, especially on PS4. Yet I still think about how good the story, characters, and the music are. Definitely the game I’d love to get more people to play despite knowing that it’s not a game to recommend without warming them about what they’re getting into.
I totally do not deserve your flattery! It’s always a pleasure chatting with you on a show as well. I just like to have fun and may be too rowdy for some… 😉
Typically I’m on board with Zim’s opinion of Sam, but my love for P4G & Marie puts us at odds this week. Dem’s fightin’ words! 😘
I swear, I’d love to do a “Tales of” discussion podcast or video with Kelley and Sam. I think it’d be fun to compare differing viewpoints and opinions. 😅
QOTW: Beyond the Beyond
I’m not going to the mat for it. I recognized it’s flaws and outdated systems. But I honestly enjoyed it and many of it’s characters and much of it’s plot I can still remember to this day; it’s embedded itself that deeply into my soul. From adventuring with a curse weakened Samson for severally hours, to finding out the true identity of the black knight and the “secret” way to recruit them into your party. Also, at the time, the graphics for combat, with that 3D-ish swiveling arena, blew me away.
(My sincerest apologies for my rather lengthy feedback last week that needed shortened)