RPG Cast – Episode 659: “Don’t Give Adol a Ship”
In this week’s show, we discover Drakthyr are OP, but Chris is not. Anna Marie is on the fun patrol, and she’s handing out citations. And Kelley is hungry for ham sandwiches thanks to Pokémon.
Question of the Week
Best video game holiday memory.
