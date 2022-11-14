RPGCast Episode 655 – “You Kick Puppies!”
Phil Willis is back and while he’s not Chris, he plays him on the podcast. Anna Marie is wondering why her cat, Scamper, is losing his mind. Kelley is compensating for suck, and we’re all anxiously awaiting the launch of Pokémon this week.
Question of the Week
How much time between a game’s announcement and release do you prefer?
