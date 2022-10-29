RPG Cast – Episode 653: “What Really Sank Sega?”
Tragedy strikes Kelley on the Beetle core. Phil doesn’t expect the balloon inquisition. Chris brings his standard issue cat. And you all get to just sit there and wonder when the next Persona will come out.
Question of the Week
What games are you looking forward to for the rest of the year?
