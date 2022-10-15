RPG Cast – Episode 651: “I’m Sub-Entitled”
Kelley annoys her cat by looking at her feet. Chris scratches his nose with elbow spikes. Josh wonders how fast his computer can emulate Saturn. And Phil needs surgery because of Monster Hunter.
Question of the Week
Has a game ever injured you?
I think I’ve answered this question before, so I’ll give the short version. Pokémon Go: barked shins.
Other than that, I’ve definitely thumb blisters from multiple games. Hard to pick any out for being particularly bad, but I think the last one was a recent first play of FFVI, where Sabin’s Street Fighter moves started to make my left thumb raw. Je ne regrette rien.