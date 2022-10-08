RPG Cast – Episode 650: “The Yodagrinch”

Chris wonders if Pokémon is the future where the vegans win? Kelley just notices Josh’s discord avatar is Joshua. Josh asks, “What is a Mana game, but a miserable pile of menus?”

Question of the Week
Has a game update ever brought you back to a game and/or driven you away from a game?

