RPG Cast – Episode 637: “Alice Ate My Licorice”
It’s a duo show this week as Chris wants to try the fancy feast, while Kelley is deceived by that Oreo cookie look from her devil of a cat.
Question of the Week
What is your favorite game of the year so far?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
I had a two month love affair with Pokemon Legends: Arceus where I was only playing that and review games, which has left me with a long list of games to play before the gauntlet begins next week.
It is going to be difficult for anything to best Triangle Strategy as my GOTY. One of my favorite TRPGs that incorporates elements from series like Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics, yet stands on its own. Narrative, combat, soundtrack and graphics are all top-tier. Anyone with even a modicum of interest in the genre should play this game.
First of all, MegaMan.exe is not a Megaman game. It’s one of the two protagonist of Mega Man Battle Network. The voice actor that I mentioned on the last episode comment actually voiced MegaMan.exe in the anime adaptation.
Secondly, as for the best game of the year, most people would choose Elden Ring, so instead I nominate Rune Factory 5. But can we talk about just how flawed it is? For example, I feel like it has a much more stronger cast of bachelors than bachelorettes? And the jump to 3D really shows just how low-budget the game is.