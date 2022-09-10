RPG Cast – Episode 646: “You Have to Butter Your Sphinx”
Kelley carries her Vita with her, but then realizes she can’t play the games in public. Josh practices his dramatic Yakuza shirt ripping skills. And Chris uses an AI to generate a new Soul Hackers map.
Question of the Week
Have you ever fallen out of love with a series, and did you ever come back from it?
