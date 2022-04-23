RPG Cast – Episode 628: “Air Conditioning for Your Feet”
Josh has a decently sized angry cat burrito. Kelley butters the wolf in Rune Factory. Chris wonders if people have phones. But we all agree the new trend in game graphics should be soulshading.
Question of the Week
What guides your choice of player species in a game?
