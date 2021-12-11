RPG Cast – Episode 611: “All the Bidoofs I Released Before”

Robert tells us who the babby daddy is. Kelley plays Dark Souls Tetris. Chris designs a very special bidet. And you get to breed with a ditto. Have fun!

Question of the Week
What is your favorite monster collecting game?

Check out the show notes here!

1 Response

  1. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    December 12, 2021 at 12:21 pm PST

    I’m still ride or die with Pokemon, as can probably be gleamed from my username, but if it counts Shin Megami Tensei is a strong runner-up.

