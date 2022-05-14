RPG Cast – Episode 631: “God of Diablo”
Josh uses a cat carrier as an impromptu shield. Kelley learns that her husband’s Steamdeck RNG is improved if she’s not around. Meanwhile, Chris’s turtles are always having mating season.
Question of the Week
What game should you have given up on but didn’t.
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS
I probably should have walked away from Final Fantasy II on the PSP around the time that the Maiden’s Kiss item I was trying to use on a character with the Frog status missed, but I rolled credits on it. I stuck it out solely so if I ever have time to finish the offline Final Fantasies, I don’t have to play it ever again.