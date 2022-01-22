RPG Cast – Episode 615: “The New Dialga Looks Like My Brother’s Broken Vacuum Cleaner”
Kelley ruins Warcraft by including Conker. Chris mortgages his Xbox. Josh’s cat won’t let him control his Xbox. And Microsoft has announced their new Candy Crush themed Windows 12.
Question of the Week
What Activision Blizzard IP would you like to see come back?
