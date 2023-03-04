RPG Cast – Episode 667: “Nintendo Has an Animal Crossing Jail?”
Kelley is the master of the hunting horn. Chris is too old to play Solid Snake. Robert only steals from old people. And Ryan stuffs all the kids into the cannon.
Question of the Week
Do you prefer turn based or action, and why?
I preferred turn based games back in the day because that’s what I had access to, and I prefer turn based games now because I’m old and my reaction times were never good.
As it pertains to SRPG Studio, does it shoehorn mind control into the game’s plot even if it wouldn’t be warranted? If it truly is a Kaga-developed tool, I would not be shocked in the least.