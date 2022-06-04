RPG Cast – Episode 634: “That Bea Arthur Wig Gives Me a +5 to Int”
Anna gets her tentacle on, but doesn’t notice any performance issues. Chris learns what a wheelbarrow is while putting his sink on the ceiling. And Kelley covers Vahn with cats and steals the unexpected Dragon Age: Inquisition!
Question of the Week
Do you plan to play Final Fantasy XVI when it releases next year?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Recent Comments