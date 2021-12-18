RPG Cast – Episode 612: “He Must Have Put Skill Points Into Broom Handle”
Josh demands justice for Jorts. Chris is deployed to the circus wars. And Kelley assures us that Fang sniper is real. We’ll see you in 2022. Don’t butter your cats!
Question of the Week
What is your favorite X-mas gaming memory?
