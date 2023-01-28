RPG Cast – Episode 662: “That’s Just a Skill Issue”
Chris has a picnic with Emet-Selch. Kelley gets kicked out of the guild by her husband. Vahn drowns in gacha games. And everyone is honking. What is going on?
Question of the Week
What was the last video game soundtrack you fell in love with?
QotW – Yasunori Nishiki’s score for Octopath Traveler is an all time great and from what I have heard to date, the soundtrack for the sequel looks to be equally impressive.
For those who may not have played yet, I will also highlight the Chained Echoes soundtrack. Loved every minute with this game and the soundtrack was perfectly tailored.