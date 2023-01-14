RPG Cast – Episode 660: “Sippy Cup”
Chris has some brown dust problems. Tam’s kids steal all the wires, now he can’t play with busty reaper mommy. Meanwhile, Kelley monitors an uncomfortable Wil Wheaton.
Question of the Week
Your Gaming New Year’s resolution
My New Year’s Resolution is to beat Persona 3. Everything’s in line for it – it’ll be on my main hardware in the Switch, I can get my fix of Fire Emblem: Engage from my roommate, and I’m on antidepressants.
Glad ylthe show’s back. Been really missing it.
Ill..try to finish a game this year. Its been really hard finding time to play ever since I got married and my wife doesn’t play games. She tries to give me time to play, but it is still difficult.
#1 – Play fewer games. I was updating my website the other day and noticed I beat all of 7 games in 2016. That was a good year, with my youngest son born. For 2 years after, my games completed list rounded to 10 games. For the past 4 years it’s blossomed to around 20. I want to game less. I’m old. I need to cut back and get more sleep and spend time with the kids on their hobbies and sports. It’s not long before their after-school sports and activities will take over my life. It’s a good time to slow down now. I’d like to beat around 10 games this year and be OK with that.
#2 – Follow the trend to buying digital, but wait for huge sales. Looking at all the games I bought new for $60 physical the past few years, I’ve wasted money on them. I don’t replay games and hate storing games, so sell them on eBay. After bad experiences with that this year, I don’t even want to do that. Most games I play are 50% off at some point the year I buy them… so I think it’s time to just wait. And stop buying expensive new games. Honestly it’s only been a couple of games per year, but I’d like to take that to zero this year. Make my goal: zero games over $40. I have enough to last me half a decade already, no need to spend big for more.
#3 – Finish the Cold Steel games. I’m probably at 100 hours left with half of 3 and all of 4 to go. I can do it!
Well, that looks quite long. I’ll TL;DR it for the show:
1. I’m old, time to slow down. Instead of beating ~20 games/year, I want to bring that down to ~10 to sleep & play with my kids more.
2. No new games for me this year. Would like to start doing exclusively digital, and then only at 50% off or more. I sell all my physical copies anyway, so let’s just cut out having them.
3. Finish off Cold Steel 3 & 4.
Couple of gaming resolutions for me.
1 – don’t stress about knocking down the backlog. Just enjoy what I play and go with it.
2 – don’t buy anything unless I’m intending to play it straightaway. Ignore launches, even ignore sales – just pick up what I want only when I am ready to play it
Oh, and as for Joycon repair, I’ve found that WD-40 (for electronics) will buy you a few hours before you need to give it another spray, but it does help.
In the end, I bought some replacement sticks and installed them. Much better option – and you can buy sticks in kits that come with all the tools you need too, if necessary.