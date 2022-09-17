RPG Cast – Episode 647: “Stellar Eve for When You Don’t Feel Fresh”
Kelley is creeped out by grown men in diapers. Josh can’t name a kaiju that isn’t Godzilla or Mothra. And Chris gets an Elden Pacifier since he’s never happy.
Question of the Week
What was your favorite TGS week gaming news announcement?
I love you Kelley, thank you for calling me out on my bullshit. I suppose I will need to try the demo then!
Also Gamera is a friend to all children!
QotW: Gold medal goes to the new Fire Emblem coming out in Japan – even if my protagonist choices are Toothpaste-Chan and Pepsiman, silver medal to the Suikoden remasters, and bronze medal to PowerWash Simulator on Switch. Honorable mentions to the new Theatrhythm and the two games I thought would never get re-released – Pilotwings 64 and Lickitung’s Sushi-Go-Round – in the Switch Online expansion pack.
Edit: “Japan” should be January.