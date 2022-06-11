RPG Cast – Episode 635: “TMNT Is an RPG Now”
Kelley dodge rolls into graves in Elden Ring, Chris is tempted by the Diablo FOMO, and Anna Marie is spreading fake news? Yep, it’s the weekly RPG Cast.
Question of the Week
What 16-bit sprite-based game would you want to see lovingly remastered for modern consoles?
