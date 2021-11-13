RPG Cast – Episode 608: “Sentient Potatoes”
Chris just wants to ride a chocobo and get a headshot, but he’s old and fingers hurt. Speaking of, Kelley’s Digimon died of old age. Meanwhile, Josh five hours The Good Life and goes to fight a bear (as in rawr). And the whole cast travels to the world of Pinocchisouls.
Question of the Week
What other children’s story should be turned into a souls like?
