RPG Cast – Episode 636: “Cloud Is a Winter SOLDIER”
Kelley kabongs all the monsters. Anna Marie summersaults with her warhorse. And Chris learns that two times zero is still zero.
Question of the Week
What “Not E3” announcement are you most excited about?
Eh, with or without E3, summer announcements have been kinda disapointed for me in the last few years. At least this year we’ve got the MegaMan Battle Network Legacy Collection. Anyone notice that they got the original VA of Megaman.exe for the trailer?
Really missed the podcast the past few weeks—glad to have you back. Highlight of this week’s episode was Kelley’s announcement that she is currently playing Skies of Arcadia. A top 10 of all time for me with memorable characters, beautiful world map, airship combat and a vastly underrated soundtrack. Enjoy!
As for QOTW, I will go with Harvestella from the recent Nintendo Mini Direct. Posted in a few threads that it resembles Fantasy Life with Oninaki-style combat and I am 110% on board for that. Looking forward to November 4th.