RPG Cast – Episode 617: “Yoko Taro Made This While Queuing for His Raid”
Chris has a normal amount of coffee on his shirt. Kelley conks her cat on the head with a controller. And Josh thinks Maglam Lord is a contraceptive device.
Question of the Week
Have you ever hurt yourself or a pet or another person playing a video game?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
I’ve seen the brightest minds of my generation walk into parking meters when out trying to catch a Bidoof in Pokemon Go, and I find my own arm gets numb a lot when I’m playing on the TV since I’m usually lying down. But nothing beyond that.