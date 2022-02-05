RPG Cast – Episode 617: “Yoko Taro Made This While Queuing for His Raid”

Chris has a normal amount of coffee on his shirt. Kelley conks her cat on the head with a controller. And Josh thinks Maglam Lord is a contraceptive device.

Question of the Week
Have you ever hurt yourself or a pet or another person playing a video game?

  1. Shaymin Shaymin says:
    February 6, 2022 at 3:10 pm PST

    I’ve seen the brightest minds of my generation walk into parking meters when out trying to catch a Bidoof in Pokemon Go, and I find my own arm gets numb a lot when I’m playing on the TV since I’m usually lying down. But nothing beyond that.

