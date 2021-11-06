RPG Cast – Episode 607: “Extra Life 2021”

Chris dies a lot. Then some more. Then Kelley explains how digimon are vegan to Chris. Then Sam explains how books work to Chris (with a lot of cursing). Then Josh explains how birthmarks work to Chris. Then Anna Marie explains how cosplaying works to Chris. Then Chris gets dunked on some more by a boss. Then the show ends.

Question of the Week

What’s a game YOU love, but everyone else seems to despise?

