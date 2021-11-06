RPG Cast – Episode 607: “Extra Life 2021”
Chris dies a lot. Then some more. Then Kelley explains how digimon are vegan to Chris. Then Sam explains how books work to Chris (with a lot of cursing). Then Josh explains how birthmarks work to Chris. Then Anna Marie explains how cosplaying works to Chris. Then Chris gets dunked on some more by a boss. Then the show ends.
Question of the Week
What’s a game YOU love, but everyone else seems to despise?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Dragon Quest Monsters 3: Caravan Hearts is a GBA title that the DQ fanbase almost universally despises. It stars the DQ7 party member, Kiefer, as a kid doing monster collecting stuff to save the world. I’ve played through a couple times and done a ton of expansive post-game stuff, but the average DQ fan either:
1. Hasn’t played it since it’s only fan translated and
2. Has a food/hunger mechanic that makes the first couple hours horrible & most quit there.
After that, you do collect monster hearts (like DQ7) to make new monsters, but you collect humans for your party a lot. Pretty every mechanic is different from the other half-dozen or so Dragon Quest Monsters games and sadly, most fans equate different with bad.