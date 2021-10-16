RPG Cast – Episode 605: “Have You Saved Recently?”
It’s a quiet news week before the big push of releases before the holiday gaming rush. Chris invites hate mail for his crazy views on Final Fantasy VII and Mario 64. Kelley discovers her friendship isn’t worth an iPad. And Anna Marie wants easy modes to actually be easy. Is that too much to ask? Wait…it IS a bunny!
Question of the Week
What’s one thing a sequel needs to do for you to say “HECK YEAH” or “OH NO” ?
To get me really excited for a sequel, it would have to be for a game that I really enjoy that hasn’t seen a sequel in a long time (i.e NEO: The World Ends with You).
To get me to say “OH NO!”, a drastic change in genre/subgenre may do it. I can’t think of any series I really enjoy that this has happened to, but I imagine it would at least give me a cause for concern.