RPG Cast – Episode 605: “Have You Saved Recently?”

It’s a quiet news week before the big push of releases before the holiday gaming rush. Chris invites hate mail for his crazy views on Final Fantasy VII and Mario 64. Kelley discovers her friendship isn’t worth an iPad. And Anna Marie wants easy modes to actually be easy. Is that too much to ask? Wait…it IS a bunny!

Question of the Week

What’s one thing a sequel needs to do for you to say “HECK YEAH” or “OH NO” ?

Check out the show notes here!