RPG Cast – Episode 604: “Press 5 for More Rune Factory”
It’s the RPGCast trio bringing you another week of mild insanity. Kelley struggles because Japanese names are hard. Chris wants to take all the cats camping, but Anna Marie swiftly vetoes the idea. The dad jokes arrive in full force, and everyone’s thinking about vacations.
Question of the Week
What’s your dream “gaming vacation?” Where would you go and what system would you take?
