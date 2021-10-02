RPG Cast – Episode 603: “Stick it up your KWEH?!?”
Kelley is busy writing her Sonic the Fighters headcanon. Josh starts listening to Limp Bizkit. Anna Marie spells THICC with two C’s and one I. Chris, meanwhile, is living the chonkiest life.
Question of the Week
What RPG series needs an edgelord entry?
