RPG Cast – Episode 602: “D&DCU”
Anna Marie flashes the milkman. Kelley Ryan protests three button controllers. Pascal gives out his a/s/l to anyone who asks. And Chris watches some really interesting paint dry.
Question of the Week
Have you hit a wall (gameplay or just mental) in a great game and just couldn’t play it anymore?
