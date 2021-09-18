RPG Cast – Episode 601: “Tactical Baking RPG”
Josh and Scotty get into a father-son slap fight. Kelley ascends to divinity playing Picross. Johnathan sees how much his ZHP is worth and has to go make a transaction in a back alley. And Chris tries to justify life without a back button.
Question of the Week
Have you hit a wall (gameplay or just mental) in a great game and just couldn’t play it anymore?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Legend of Legacy may be a stretch with the “great game” label, but I really did have a fun time with the game and the combat system a D what it did with the sleep mode on the 3DS… all until I got to the final boss. I hit a couple hurdles along the way, but the final boss was something I couldn’t overcome. I lost half a dozen times before looking up strategies. Everything I found involved skills my team hadn’t learned, and due to the random nature of skill acquisition, adding 5 hours of pointless grinding before I tried the boss (nothing helpful popped) a few more times was agrivating. Half HP in the boss’s final form was as far as I got and I sold the game to rid myself of the temptation to waste more time on it.