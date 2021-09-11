RPG Cast – Episode 600: “It’s a HIGH Seven”

Chris says the quiet things out loud, and challenges Anna Marie to play a gacha game without spending money. Kelley gets distracted by a three-headed monkey, while Josh ponders why the ten rings sounds like Jarvis.

Question of the Week
Complete the sentence: I gave [BLANK] another chance and I really clicked with it the second time around!

