RPG Cast – Episode 599: “Serious Health Issues? No, Just a Cat”
The podcast trio is not at all ready for the flood of September releases. Anna Marie is kind of sick of the trigger, Chris insists Eclipse is owed an apology, and Kelley wants to know what is this garbage and how she can get more of it.
Question of the Week
Which September releases are you looking to pick up, and which ones will you wait for the inevitable Black Friday sale?
