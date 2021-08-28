RPG Cast – Episode 598: “I Want an Ermine With Angry Eyebrows”
What’s the podcast trio been up to this week? Chris is now a punchy demi-fiend, Kelley muses if Scamper is part plumber, and Anna Marie campaigns on Hades for everyone. Also, stoats continue to be extremely cute.
Question of the Week
What SMT game should Chris play?
