RPG Cast – Episode 597: “The Answer Is Apricorns!”

The RPG Cast crew discovers where the monkey’s paw has taken them this week. Chris is trapped in a room playing with kitties. Kelley has to survive a Pokémon/Shining Force Crossover. Anna Marie is stuck in a time loop and isn’t sure where the spoon is. Josh almost succeeded in not shooting any children out of cannons, but then he took an arrow to the knee. Meanwhile, Shining Force smiles evilly.

Question of the Week

Do you play RPG demos? Did you try the Tales of Arise demo?

Check out the show notes here!