RPG Cast – Episode 596: “I’m Not Into Tails Unless I’m Shooting Them Out of a Cannon”
Josh wishes on a monkey paw and gets a new Shining Force game. Chris’s body isn’t ready for Death’s Door. And no one expects the shadow drop of Boyfriend Dungeon.
Question of the Week
How do you feel about the “hey, it’s out today” style of releasing games?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
Recent Comments