RPG Cast – Episode 595: “I’m With the PS5, I Don’t Like Your Range Extender”
Kelley’s cat tosses a coin to The Witcher. Chris finds out there’s just too many pigs. And Josh goes to Reddit, but all he finds is a meme.
Question of the Week
Which of the late-July release rush are you playing?
Check out the show notes here!
My latest game is Ace Attorney Chronicles (other than game pass), I plan to bust it out soon. But right now I’m playing the new environments in Pokemon Snap.
QOTW: None, although I am very tempted by Death’s Door.