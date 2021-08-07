RPG Cast – Episode 595: “I’m With the PS5, I Don’t Like Your Range Extender”

Kelley’s cat tosses a coin to The Witcher. Chris finds out there’s just too many pigs. And Josh goes to Reddit, but all he finds is a meme.

Question of the Week
Which of the late-July release rush are you playing?

2 Responses

  1. Knowname Knowname says:
    August 7, 2021 at 1:36 pm PDT

    My latest game is Ace Attorney Chronicles (other than game pass), I plan to bust it out soon. But right now I’m playing the new environments in Pokemon Snap.

  2. bobbywatson bobbywatson says:
    August 8, 2021 at 12:33 pm PDT

    QOTW: None, although I am very tempted by Death’s Door.

