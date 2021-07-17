RPG Cast – Episode 593: “Banished to the Prince Dimension”
Chris snuggles his Teddy body pillow. Kelley signs up for rare Pokémon. Josh sacrifices children (what?!). Meanwhile Anna Marie is off celebrating her birthday by spreading the hork.
Question of the Week
Are you interested in the Steam Deck?
I’m interested in the Gabe Gear, but it was $650 (Canadian) for a version that wouldn’t require additional storage for more than a couple of larger titles. Plus I didn’t have a qualifying Steam account anyway.
I thought about it for a few seconds, but realized that I don’t need one. I typically only play games at home, and if I want to play my PC games portably, I can just use Moonlight or Steamlink to stream them to my phone.