RPG Cast – Episode 592: “First World Donut Problems”
It’s a tiny cast with just Chris, Anna Marie, and Kelley. PS5 blood money is being thrown around, while Kelley curses the asthma tax. Chris is simulating his real life job in a game that simulates his job. Anna Marie re-discovers she doesn’t like SMT. And everyone agrees cutscenes need both pause and skip options.
Question of the Week
Is there a company you’re always willing / never willing to pay full price for its games?
