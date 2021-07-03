RPG Cast – Episode 591: “Save the Baby? Eat the Baby?”

Alex, Anna Marie, Chris, and Kelley come together to discuss the news of the week. #JRPGJuly is well underway for everyone on the cast. Anna Marie makes every evil choice she can. Alex dives into Anime: The Game. Chris shouldn’t be playing Elder Scrolls Online because his arm hurts, and yet he still is? Meanwhile, we lost Kelley somewhere in the wastelands when she wandered off to hug all the monsties.

Question of the Week

Will you be buying and/or playing Monster Hunter Stories 2?

