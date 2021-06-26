RPG Cast – Episode 590: “Get Back in the House, Yona!”
Joshua asks “Am I fighting a house?!” (spoilers: he is). Chris is on the wrong side of 40, and somehow forgets JRPGJuly. Kelley espouses “Exposure: The Cryptocurrency of Artists.” Anna Marie is teaching the whole RPGamer staff how to speedrun FF4: Free Enterprise. Yes, things got a little…weird this week.
Question of the Week
How long are you willing to wait to play a newly announced remaster/re-release of a game you’re interested in playing that is obtainable through other means (older version, fan translation, etc.)?
Check out the show notes here!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Android | Pandora | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | Deezer | RSS
QotW – If waiting means that I am able to have a physical copy of a game (vice a digital release that is available sooner), then I am really willing to wait as many weeks or months as it takes for the physical copy to arrive. There are certain occasions where I will double dip for both digital and physical (most recent example was Bug Fables), but I will always prefer physical copies of games and have no objection to waiting for a new remaster or remake if I can get it physically.
Respectfully disagree with Kelley’s blasphemy that Secret of Mana was never good. I’m sure she meant to say that about FF XV instead. (Just kidding—still enjoy listening to Kelley each week.)
QOTW: For me, if a remaster/re-release of a game is announced, assuming it looks good and didn’t pull a Final Fantasy on iOS/Android/Steam demake on us, then the old, already available version doesn’t exist in my eyes.
I will wait as long as necessary for the release of the remaster/re-release.
Considering my massive backlog and the slow way I play through games, there are already remasters/re-releases that are out that I still haven’t played (Shin Megami Tensei III HD comes to mind), even if I could have played the PS2 release before. I can definitely wait for a new re-release.